|
|
Billie Lee Horton
Billings - Billie Lee Horton passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Republic Nursing and Rehab, Republic, Missouri, with her family at her side, at the age of 83 years, 5 months, 13 days. She was born on September 23, 1935 in Galena, MO., the daughter of Maude and Alta (Woodhouse) Hilton. At the age of 13, Billie and the Hilton family moved to Republic, Missouri, where Billie graduated high school.
On November 27, 1955, Billie was married to Victor Horton, and they moved to Billings, Missouri, where she raised their family, along with running a seamstress business, Ole Lady Sew & Sew. She faithfully served for over 50 years, alongside her husband, Rev. Victor in ministry. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 ½ years, Victor; her grandchild, Jake Horton; her parents; and a brother, Kenneth Hilton; sisters Faye (Hilton) Inman and June (Hilton) Talent.
Billie is survived by her children and their spouses, Viki and Malcolm Perry, Mike Horton, and Becky and Rev. Bruce Baker; grandchildren, Mandy Wallace, Candi Dorman, Jessica Russell, Jason Baker, Josh Horton, Rachel Roberts, and Brady Gilmore; 17 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 2:00 P.M. and service at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Billings Chapel, 101 NE Pine, Billings, MO. 65610. She will be laid to rest at Molly Wright Cemetery, next to her husband, forever united. Online condolences may be made at meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019