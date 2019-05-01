Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
Burial
Following Services
Liberty Cemetery
Monett, MO
Springfield - Billy B. Vantuyl, 89 of Springfield, MO passed away at 2:32 a.m. on April 26th. Bill was born April 28, 1929 in Verona, Missouri, the son of the late Warren and Louise Anna (Edwards) Vantuyl.

Bill married Dorothy Carter on August 18, 1946, and shortly thereafter moved to Lawrence, KS where they raised their family. Bill had a number of businesses including Vantuyl Construction Co., Associated Builders, Associated Realty, and Associated Excavating in Lawrence, KS. He also owned several cattle ranches in Kansas and Missouri. Bill and Dorothy also lived in El Dorado Springs, Republic, Cole, and Lake Havasu AZ.

Bill was a member of the Elks Lodge and the South Street Christian Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and coin collecting.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Vantuyl; son Mark Vantuyl of Cole, MO; and granddaughter, Amy Vantuyl of Springfield, MO.

Bill is survived by his son, Dan Vantuyl and wife Linda of Branson; Daughter, Veda Vantuyl of Plano, TX; son William (Mike) Vantuyl of Topeka, KS; 6 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many more relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th at Greenlawn Funeral Home South, 441 West Battlefield, Springfield, MO, with Rev. Janet Given and Rev. Nick Green of South Street Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery, Monett, MO. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 1:30 prior to the service.

The family request memorial donations to the . Online obituary and personal condolences may be left at www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on May 1, 2019
