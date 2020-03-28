Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
(417) 866-5012
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens,
5234 W. State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO
Billy Hartin Sr.


1935 - 2020
Billy Hartin Sr. Obituary
Billy Hartin Sr.

Springfield - Billy Don Hartin Sr., "Milk Machine", 85, of Springfield, MO passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 with family by his side. He was born in Ava, MO in 1935 to Bonnie and George Hartin.

Billy was a truck driver with Foremost before they closed. He then started working for Highland Dairy until he retired. Billy loved working with cattle, cars and going to car shows.

He is proceeded in death by his wife of 63 years Helen Fay Hartin, two sons Johnny and Vincent Hartin, one brother Johnie L. Hartin, one sister Nancy Jane and a special uncle Amos Thomas.

Billy is survived by his son Billy Hartin Jr. (Debbie Page), three grandchildren Stacey, Jessi and Cheyenne Hartin, three great-grandchildren Tyler Hartin, Jayden Smith and Westen Smith, his beloved dog Chewy and a host of friends and family.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 PM Friday, April 3, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 5234 W. State Hwy EE, Springfield, MO 65802. Online condolences my be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
