Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Trotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Howard Trotter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Howard Trotter Obituary
Billy Howard Trotter

Springfield - Billy Howard Trotter, age 91, passed away peacefully on the morning of December 7, 2019. His wife of 72 years, Eva Armilda Dalrymple, survives him along with daughter, Nancy, son, Steve, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Billy was born to Jesse and Lackey Trotter in Arkansas and grew up in Calico Rock.

He was an excellent independent business owner and operator. Initially, he and his family lived in the Kansas City area subsequently moving to Springfield, Missouri, in 1974, to start the well-known Springfield restaurant, Trotters' Barbeque. After retiring from the restaurant business, he spent much time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his beloved farm near Nixa raising cattle.

A celebration of his life at the Jamesville Church of Christ, Jamesville, Missouri, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -