|
|
Billy Howard Trotter
Springfield - Billy Howard Trotter, age 91, passed away peacefully on the morning of December 7, 2019. His wife of 72 years, Eva Armilda Dalrymple, survives him along with daughter, Nancy, son, Steve, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Billy was born to Jesse and Lackey Trotter in Arkansas and grew up in Calico Rock.
He was an excellent independent business owner and operator. Initially, he and his family lived in the Kansas City area subsequently moving to Springfield, Missouri, in 1974, to start the well-known Springfield restaurant, Trotters' Barbeque. After retiring from the restaurant business, he spent much time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his beloved farm near Nixa raising cattle.
A celebration of his life at the Jamesville Church of Christ, Jamesville, Missouri, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019