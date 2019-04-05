Billy Joe Willoughby



Walnut Grove - Billy Joe Willoughby, of Walnut Grove, went to be with the Lord, the second, of April 2019. Bill was the son of Henry (Tom) and Thelma (Gilkey) Willoughby, he was born near Bishop, Missouri on April 17, 1933.



Bill fell in love with Barbara (Renshaw) at Willard High School. They got married on December 12, 1952. He was drafted in 1954 and went into the Army. When honorably discharged he and Barbara bought a farm between Willard and Walnut Grove. They farmed, milked registered Holsteins, he hauled fertilizer, and drove a school bus 23 years for Willard school. Bill changed over to beef cattle and owned a large farm near Polk County.



Bill and Barbara faithfully attended: Rosehill Baptist Church, Kingsway Freewill Baptist, Northside Assembly of God and the Sac River Cowboy Church.



Bill served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, and helped anywhere he could. They blessed many ministers, and evangelists over the years. Many times, they would load up a Bible college student and help move them to their new ministry. They enjoyed traveling. God blessed them greatly.



When mother went into the nursing home, God blessed Daddy with some exceptionally good friends: Alvin Lamb, Gary Guy, Ron Peck, Sam Biggers and many more.



Bill is survived by his wife Barbara; daughter, Brenda Decker and husband Danny of Walnut Grove; two granddaughters, Katrina Viau and husband Mike of Naples, Florida, Katrisha Simmons and husband Carroll of Walnut Grove; six grandchildren, Easton and Stormy Spickard, Victoria and Alexandria Simmons, Dorothy and Matthew Viau; and one sister-in-law, Christine Willoughby. Bill treasured his cousins, nieces and nephews.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and both brothers, Ed and J.W. Willoughby.



Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00AM, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove, MO.



Thank you to the staff of Ash Grove Health Care for taking such good care of Daddy and loving him.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Ash Grove Health Care Facility Auxiliary and may be left at the funeral home.