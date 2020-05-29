Billy Ray Hull



Nixa - Billy Ray Hull, 88, died peacefully at his home in Nixa, MO on May 22, 2020. He was born June 26, 1931 in Monett, MO. He graduated from Monett High School in 1949. He joined the Navy after High School and was honorably discharged in 1953. On June 16, 1956 he married the love of his life, Lois Ann Birkenbach of Monett. He began his career with Southwestern Bell in 1956, retiring in 1986. Billy was a loving and devoted husband, an amazing father and a loving grandfather and great grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Ella Hull and brothers Francis and Marion.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lois; daughters Janilyn (Tim) Johnson and Julia (Billy) Romine; sons Greg (Marcella) Hull and John (Darla) Hull; grandchildren Brian and Brett (Rebecca) Johnson, Emma, Noah and Ella Romine, Brad (Amanda) Hull; Christina (Tim) Wallace, Creed, Kate and Truly Hull; great granddaughters Jackie and Avery Hull; sisters Linda Dillbeck, Donna Demming and brother Sam Hull.



Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Nixa. Burial will be at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood at your local blood bank or contributing to the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Building Fund.









