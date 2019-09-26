Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Blanche Webb
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
Blanche Webb


1924 - 2019
Blanche Webb Obituary
Blanche Webb

Springfield - Blanche Webb, 95, Springfield, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in her home.

She was born September 16, 1924 in Galloway, Missouri, the daughter of the late Red and Margaret (O'Grady) Hooper. She was united in marriage April 1, 1944 to Robert L. Webb. He preceded her in death in 2015. She was also preceded in death by a son, Don Webb, two sisters and a brother.

Blanche was a 1942 graduate of Rogersville High School. She attended Harmony Baptist Church before her health prevented her attendance. She was an avid MSU basketball Bears and Lady Bears fan and enjoyed attending her grandkids sporting events. She enjoyed flower arranging, cooking for the hired hands, baking birthday cakes and pies, especially coconut cream pies. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma and set the standards for how a lady / farmers wife / grandma should be like, and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by two sons, Rick Webb and wife Deanna, Springfield; and J.R. Webb and wife Kim, Rogersville; a daughter, Kathy Sissel and husband Don, Strafford; four grandsons, Matt Webb and wife Crystal; Justin Sissel and wife Lisa; Jonathan Webb and wife Brianne; and Noah Webb; five granddaughters, Carrie Sissel and husband Geof Waller; Sarah DeGuire and husband Jason; Kimberly Webb and Whitney Robertson; Ashley Owens and husband Frankie; and Alexandria Webb; ten great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice for their loving care, especially Jamie.

Visitation will be held from 10 - 11:00 am, with funeral services following at 11:00 am Saturday, September 28, 2019, at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery, Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 26, 2019
