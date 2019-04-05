Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Burial
Following Services
Stoutland Cemetery
Stoutland, MO
Bob Barr Obituary
Bob Barr

Springfield - Bob Barr, age 91 of Springfield, Missouri, passed away on April 2, 2019 in Ozark Missouri.

He was born in 1927 on a small farm in Stoutland, Missouri, to Keller Robertson and Maggie Jacobs Barr. He was the second youngest of nine children.

Bob was a loyal and extremely successful employee of Abbott Laboratories, where he worked in the Pharmaceutical Products Division for 37 years. He won many sales awards and was literally the "Dean" of the local pharmaceutical detail profession.

Bob was a member of Glendale Baptist Church, Ducks Unlimited, and the Ozarks Genealogical Society. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bob was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Emily Grace Davis, who he married September 25, 1948, and who died on May 21, 2013.

Bob was also preceded in death by his parents; five sisters: Vida Smart, Mildred Webster, Lorene Dickenson, Eunice Hedgepeth and Velma Barr; and three brothers: Raymond Barr, Donald Barr and William Barr. Tragically, Bob was also recently preceded in death by his grandson, Spenser William, who perished on March 14 of this year.

Bob's survivors include his children, Bob Barr and Susan Barr, both from Springfield; his grandson, Bob Barr, and Bob's wife, Randee, and their two children Xander and Liam. Also, his grandson, Bruce, the son of Spenser, of Austin, Texas.

Visitation will be at 12:00 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 followed by funeral services at 1:00 PM, at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel. Burial will be in Stoutland Cemetery in Stoutland, Missouri, immediately afterward.

Bob's survivors would like to thank the Baptist Home for providing such fine care of this beloved family member. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baptist Home, 1625 West Garton Road, Ozark, Missouri, 65721.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 5, 2019
