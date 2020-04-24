|
Bob Dean
Springfield - Bob Dean never left a joke untold, a stranger unmet, food uneaten, or good times until they were over. His family is amazed he didn't succumb years earlier to his police work or his sense of adventure: "How fast will this Trans Am go?" Bob's wife of 62 years, Eyvonne (Cookie) Dean was witness to these adventures and is a bit surprised she has stayed sane.
Bob Dean, who worked hard, played hard and did his best to help those around him, died at Mercy Hospital in Springfield on April 10 due to pneumonia. He was 82.
He was born on the family farm in Hammond, MO to William and Ruby Dean. Bob was the fourth of five children: William Jr. (deceased), Patricia, Don (deceased), Bob and Beth.
In 1962 he joined the Springfield Police Department (SPD). He eventually became a sergeant in the traffic division. Bob made many long-lasting friendships in the SPD; it truly is a brotherhood. Bob retired after 31 years at the SPD. After that he moved on to raising cattle, fishing, hunting and partying at his cabin on a farm near his childhood home. For many years he hosted epic hunting gatherings, which were more about spending time together and partying than hunting.
In addition to his wife Cookie, Bob is survived by his two children and their spouses: Greg (wife Belinda), and Kim (husband Rajiv); his "adopted" son Damon (wife Dianne); two sisters: Patricia and Beth (husband Danny); three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Bob always had a great respect for war veterans, so if you wish to make a contribution, please make one to s. Because of the darned virus, a celebration of life will occur in the future.
