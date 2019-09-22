|
Bob Dedmon
Springfield - Bob Dedmon, Springfield, died on September 18, 2019, shortly after being diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer. He was born on April 18, 1943, in Springfield to Ruby (Ward) and Herman Dedmon. He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Janet, his daughter Rae Dedmon, Aunt and Uncle Neva and Keith McAnally, a brother, Roger Dedmon, in-laws Judy and Bill Bischoff, numerous nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends, including Don Kaufman.
Bob grew up in Mansfield, Missouri and moved to Springfield to attend SMSU for music education. He left shortly before graduating to become one of Springfield's first male cosmetologists. He was a stylist in other salons before opening his own business, first with Chalet Coiffures in the early 1970s and then Greystone Designers in 1977, both on historic Walnut Street.
His favorite saying was that hairdressers didn't retire, but die behind their chairs. His last client was two days before his diagnosis on September 5th. He was passionate about his business and providing excellent customer service to his clients. That was always his priority and we know he appreciated the confidence his clients placed in him. Their patronage and friendship over the years meant a great deal.
As his family, we wish to thank both the stylists and clients of Greystone Designers for their understanding and support during this difficult time, as well as family friends Merrie Pickering-Gray and Bertie Bailey for their help. We are grateful to the efforts of Seasons Hospice, with special thanks to Lindsey and Tammy and to Chavera Home Care. We are particularly grateful to Bob's best friend Don Kaufman and to Jeff Maddox, Rae's partner, for helping to care for Bob so compassionately during his last days.
Few worked harder than Bob, be it at Greystone or in his various gardens around the salon or at his beloved lake house. He enjoyed people, but had a special soft spot for his many feline friends. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Watching Over Whiskers (2358 South Cedarbrook Avenue, Springfield, 65804), C.A.R.E. of Springfield (carerescue.org) or any no-kill animal rescue of your choice. He was not a fan of black clothes, funerals or long good-byes, so please join us for a Celebration of Life Open House to be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Greystone Designers, 812 East Walnut, Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019