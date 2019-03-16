Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Bob Porter
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO
Rogersville - Robert E. "Bob" Porter, 88, Rogersville, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 17, 1930 in Webster County, Missouri, the only child of the late Lawrence and Lois (Hall) Porter. He was united in marriage June 30, 1952 to Mary F. Webb.

Bob was U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving during the Korean War and lifetime member of VFW Post . He was a member and deacon of Fordland First Baptist Church and enjoyed dancing, traveling, reading, gardening and camping. He will be missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary; two sons, Steve Porter and wife Christine, and Doug Porter and wife Sue; two daughters, Sue Ellen Larimer and husband Dan, and Nancy Edson and husband Ted; seven grandchildren, Ty Porter and wife Amy, Chad Porter and wife Kayla, Laura Sullivan and husband Jeff, Wyatt Larimer and wife Marsha, Heather Smith and Dan, Jesse Smith and wife Amanda, and Sydney Edson; twelve great-grandchildren, Ella, Adelynn, Makenna, Cole, Carson, Ema, Ellie, Evie, Harper, Jillian, Ava, and Violet; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 - 7:00 pm, Monday evening, March 18, 2019, with funeral services following at 7:00 p.m. at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Cremation will follow the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family request's memorial donations to Parkinson's Foundation, PO Box 50595

Springfield, Missouri 65805.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 16, 2019
