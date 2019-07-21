Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the funeral home
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East
Interment
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Bobbie B. "Bob" Kessler

Bobbie B. "Bob" Kessler Obituary
Bobbie "Bob" B. Kessler

Springfield - Bobbie (Bob) B. Kessler, 90, of Springfield passed away July 16, 2019 at The Neighborhood at Quail Creek.

Bob was born November 23, 1928 in Humansville, MO to William B. and Nellie (Ward) Kessler.

After high school Bob joined the United States Army and served his country during the Korean War. In 1956 Bob joined the Carpenter Union Local 978 and carried his card until his death.

Bob married Cleo Clanton June 12, 1959 who precedes him in death. Also preceding him are his parents, 3 siblings Lee Kessler, Elsie Wilson, Bill Kessler and a granddaughter Shelli Kessler.

He is survived by three sons; Art and his wife Pam, Dave and his wife Jenifer and Steve and his wife Erica. Bob is also survived by five grandchildren; Shawna Kessler, Andy Kessler, Nick Schoen, Averi Kessler and Isabella Kessler; five great grandchildren Isaiah Kessler, Taeden Kessler, Taelee Kessler and Lykael Kessler, Kace Kessler and a sister Bessie Estep.

Service for Bob will be at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on July 21, 2019
