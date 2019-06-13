Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Bobby Dean Miller Obituary
Bobby Dean Miller

Springfield - Bobby Dean Miller,87, of Springfield, MO passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Bobby loved driving his feed truck and visiting with the farmers, he enjoyed fishing and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Bobby married Reva Burks on February 23, 1952. She was the love of his life.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by his children, Terasa Johns, Connie Bryan, Leann Randall, Keith Miller, Lyle Miller, Cheryl James and Janeen Miller, fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and a host of many relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Service to follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in Welch Cemetery Northview, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on June 13, 2019
