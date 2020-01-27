|
|
Bobby Hurd
Willard - Bobby Lee Hurd Jr., 49, of Willard, MO passed away at 10:54 AM Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at Cox South Hospital. He was born on Monday, July 27th, 1970 in Springfield, MO to Bobby Lee Hurd Sr. and Josephine Fannie Marie (Perryman) Hurd.
Bobby worked in factory production most recently at North Star Battery. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cherished time spent with his girls, grand baby and family.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, many aunts and uncles, one Brother Eddie Bussard and two Sisters Emma Lou Shephard and Teresa Hurd.
He is survived by the love of his life Terri Hurd, three children Kristi Hurd, Hannahh Hurdand Jessica Thompson (husband Bradlee), one grand child Blair Thompson and a grandson on the way, eleven siblings Delacy Haynes, Everett Bussard, Danny Bussard, Pat Malicoat, Judith Pride, Clifford Morelock, Brenda Lahman, Janice Broom, Teresa Muse, Vicky Andrus, and Robert Morelock and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804, with funeral services to follow at 11 AM. Burial will take place immediately following services at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020