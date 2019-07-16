|
Bobby Joe Haworth
Nixa - Bobby Joe Haworth, age 85, of Nixa, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born March 3, 1934 in Christian County, the son of Bert and Mearl (Blevins) Haworth. Bobby was a graduate of Nixa High School He served his country in the U.S. Army. Bobby and Ava Marie Bolin were united in marriage April 2, 1955.
Bobby was an accountant for Royal McBee and Fasco Industries, and had been a truck driver for Diversified Plastics before retirement. He was a natural at playing the guitar and enjoyed fishing. He looked forward to fish frys with friends and family. He was a faithful member of Calvary Bible Church in Nixa.
Survivors include: Three brothers, Howard "Jack" Haworth, Billy Haworth, and Gearl Haworth; a niece who was a like a daughter to Bobby, Terri Money; many nieces and nephews, great-and great-great nieces and nephews.
His wife, Ava, preceded Bobby in death 25 days before he passed away. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Eugene Haworth; a sister Peggy Ketterning; a nephew Cary Haworth; and great-nephew Brandon Sims.
According to Bobby's wishes, no services are planned. Cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader on July 16, 2019