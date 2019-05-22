Services
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Gainesville
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Clinkingbeard Chapel
Gainesville, MO
Bobby Lee Johnson


Bobby Lee Johnson
Bobby Lee Johnson Obituary
Bobby Lee "Luke" Johnson passed away on May 16th, 2019 in Springfield, MO. Bobby was born to Frank A. & Jessie Faye (Mahan) Johnson in Theodosia, MO, September 5th, 1935. He cared for his parents until they preceded him in death.

Bobby grew up working in the family's business, Johnson Brother's Store. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1953, and served in the US Army until he was honorably discharged in 1963. He then moved to Springfield where he became a suit salesman for many years, then worked in the stock market until his retirement.

Bobby enjoyed telling old stories, and visiting with his many friends. He enjoyed playing pool, meeting new people and discovering their heritage, deer hunting, and driving backroads of Ozark County.

Bobby is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Rex & Frances (Jenkins) Johnson of Gainesville. He was a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephew - Teresa (Johnson) & Dan Hicks, Eric Johnson & Linda Bybee, and Lisa (Johnson) Monkres. He loved his great nephew Matthew Johnson Hicks, great nieces Caroline (Hicks) & Andy Cotner, and Marissa Monkres, all of Springfield, MO. He especially enjoyed his great-great nephew August 'Gus' Cotner.

He will be greatly missed by his family.

Memorial Service will be held May 23rd at 11:00am to 12:00pm at Clinkingbeard Chapel, Gainesville. Private burial will be held at Lutie Cemetery, Theodosia, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lutie Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on May 22, 2019
