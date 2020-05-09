|
Bonneta Dethrow
Springfield - We celebrate the immeasurably blessed life of Bonnie Dethrow, our dearly loved mother, friend, and Mee Maw. She warmed hearts and inspired everyone around her for 93 delightful years by consistently making the very best of each card she was dealt at the bridge table and beyond...and savoring every last drop of Chardonnay along the way. Bonnie's unmistakable optimism and strength were paid the ultimate tribute by the nurses, care givers and hard workers who bravely helped her remain peacefully in her home over these last few weeks. During a sad time for our family and the entire world, these heroes - with their tremendous expertise, grace, compassion and tenderness - give us hope for brighter days ahead! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support healthcare professionals and essential workers; due to the pandemic, no service is planned.
Bonnie is survived by the Wolfe family: her daughter Rickie, son-in-law Jerry, grandson Alex and cherished grand dog Muffy.
Published in the News-Leader from May 9 to May 10, 2020