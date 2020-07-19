Bonnie Bell Williams-Climer-BakerBattlefield, MO. - Bonnie Bell Williams-Climer-Baker, 75, of Battlefield, Missouri, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on July 17th, 2020 in Springfield Missouri.Bonnie was born in Springfield, Missouri, at Cox North along with her twin brother Bobby Dell, to Ernest Kim and Lola Mae Williams on September 5, 1944. She graduated from Central High School in 1962. She married Clyde Dale Climer on March 27th, 1964, at Westport Assembly of God and to this union two children were born. After 24 years of marriage, Clyde passed away suddenly in May of 1988. Bonnie married Earl Lee Baker in June of 1996, and spent the next 24 years happily married.At a young age, Bonnie gave her life to her lord and savior Jesus Christ, and lived her life everyday loving the lord. Her and her family attended Westport Assembly of God until the church closed and she moved her membership to Battlefield Assembly of God. Bonnie loved to travel with her husband Earl and friends Walter and Daisy, whether that was on a cruise around the pacific or going on a train ride to California, she loved to spend that time with her husband and dear friends. Bonnie was known for her passion for her grandkids. Whether it was a Friday night football game, Saturday soccer game, Saturday baseball tournament or a band competition, her grandkids always knew their Nana was going to be there to support them. Bonnie also loved spending time with her best friend and sister-in-law Shirley Garrison, from simple outing to the dollar tree to taking a trip to Lancaster PA to see the Amish, Bonnie never passed up a moment to spend with Shirley.Bonnie is proceeded in death by her parents and first husband, her sisters Geneva Krivohlavek and Leona Fae Williams, her brother Raymond, twin brother Bob Williams, step-son Robert Baker, son-in-law Christopher Loderhose, and her great nephew Aiden Schewe.Bonnie is survived in death by her son Michael Dale Climer, daughter Kimberly Michelle Climer Loderhose, step-son Richard Baker (Victoria), step-daughter Karla Nash (Mike), daughter-in-law Paula Baker, her grandchildren Cavin Loderhose, Kelsey Cottengim (Colin), Colin Loderhose, Dayton Climer, Kamryn Climer, Leah Martinez (Prudencio), Robbie Baker (Heidi), Kristen Baker, and her beloved great-grandchildren Brayden and Chase, Zaiden and Braxton, Ricardo, and Wyatt. She was also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.To know Bonnie was to know Jesus.Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Battlefield, MO. Assembly of God Church, with burial to follow, in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.