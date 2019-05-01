Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn North Cemetery
Bonnie Lorraine Berry Obituary
Bonnie Lorraine Berry

Loveland, Colorado - Bonnie Lorraine Burke Berry passed away April 25, 2019, at her home outside Loveland, Colorado, surrounded by her family. She was born September 29, 1924, near Vaughn, New Mexico, the only child of James Patrick and Jewel Velma Burke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Willis Eugene Berry, and a great-grandchild, Kole Ryland Gerig.

She is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Judith and Jerry Campbell, Janeth and Lynn Bowen, and Joan and Bruce Bazella. She is also survived by two grandchildren and their spouses, Tara (Nate) Bowen and Tyler (Annie) Bowen, and three great-grandchildren, Kian, Kobian, and Kruz Gerig.

A graveside burial and farewell will be held Saturday, May 4, at Greenlawn North Cemetery at 11 AM.

She was a well loved woman of God whose life exhibited love and courage and grace.
Published in the News-Leader on May 1, 2019
