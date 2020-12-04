Bonnie Moore
Republic - Bonnie J. Moore, age 95 born February 4, 1925 to Grace Britain and Charles Chumbley in Republic, MO passed away on Dec. 2, 2020. Bonnie had seven children.
She is preceded in death by Joan Moore. She is survived by Max Moore, Wayne Moore, Luke Moore, Less Moore, Edna Roberts and Carol Bills.
Bonnie was and excellent homemaker. She loved taking care of her children, sewing clothes for them, cooking, cleaning and more. Bonnie retired from Dillard's at age 70 with 20 + years of service. In her later years she liked watching the birds on the feeder and doing puzzles. She was loved by many and will be missed by all!
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10 am in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. (5234 W. State Hwy EE Springfield, MO 65802).
