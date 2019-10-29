|
|
Bonnie Pearl Turner
Springfield - Bonnie Pearl (Archer) Turner, age 75, of Springfield, Mo was born on Wednesday, July 19, 1944 and passed away, at home, on Friday, October 25, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Joe Lynn Turner, on October 4, 1959. They had four children, nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Bonnie was a homemaker and secretary for the family business for over 50 years. Both Bonnie and her husband, Joe, were members of the Westport Baptist Church.
Services will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home North on Friday, November 1, 2019. A Visitation will be at 9:00 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Prairie Hollow Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019