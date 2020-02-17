|
|
Bonnie Sue Sloan Smith
On the morning of February 14, 2020, Bonnie Sue Sloan Smith, 82, put her dancing shoes on to meet her Savior and dance on the streets of gold. Bonnie was born to Dick and Pauline Morrison Sloan on November 20, 1937 in Truman, AR.
Bonnie left behind her love of 58 and a half years, Darrel Smith, and is also survived by daughter Carla Anderson of Springfield, MO; her two grandchildren, Nicholaus Anderson of Republic, MO and Elizabeth "Izzy" Anderson of San Antonio, TX; her two special great-granddaughters Zoe and Hallie Anderson; her sisters Betty Krause and Joyce Sprung of St. Louis, MO; and sister-in-law Suzanne Sloan of Truman, AR.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers David and Tommy Sloan.
Bonnie worked many years as a bookkeeper in St. Louis, MO, where she met and married Darrel. They moved to Hillcrest Children's Home in Hot Springs, AR, for 12 years as house parents and her as an accountant. They later moved to Springfield, MO, where Bonnie worked and retired from the accounting department at the Assemblies of God headquarters.
Bonnie loved her friends at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, especially her small group. She will be greatly missed by the people's lives she touched, and we rejoice as she breaks in her dancing shoes.
Visitation is Tuesday, February 18 from 6-8 pm at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Graveside Service is Wednesday, February 19 at 3 pm at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harmony House.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020