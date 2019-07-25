Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Bonnie Wilson
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Bonnie Wilson


1930 - 2019
Rogersville - Bonnie Imogene Wilson, 89, beloved and cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother left this world to join her parents, Alonzo and Mary Robb, a brother, Francis Robb, a sister, Amy Estes, and children Roberta, Ronald, Robert and Reda and a great-grandchild.

She was born July 22, 1930 in Rogersville. Bonnie loved life, her family and her pets, Hiedee & Stubbs. When she began her journey forward, it was her son, Roger, along with her daughters, Rebecca and Retha and daughter-in-law, Nancy, who made the invested effort to her health and comfort. She believed in the Lord and the rewards of our heavenly Father. Heaven is a better place now, and the world has a hole in it. We will all be united in the next life as we have lived in this one… strong, proud, free … God Bless.

She is survived by her eight children, Rebecca Schepp, Rick Wilson and wife Deb, Randy Wilson and wife Donna, Richard Wilson, Monie Thompson and husband Randy, Retha Wilson, Roger Wilson and wife Pam, and Rodney Wilson and wife Nancy, daughter-in-law, Pam Robb, 31 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren as well as her three brothers Bert Robb and wife Hazel, Don Robb and wife Peggy, and John Robb and wife Dessie, her sister, Florence Claxton, and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 - 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019 with funeral services following at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Panther Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Hospice of the Ozarks. Thanks so much to Gayla and Tom and their staff.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on July 25, 2019
