Brad Daniel
Springfield - Bowen Bradley "Brad" Daniel, Jr., 67, Springfield, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born December 3, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan the son of Bowen B. Daniel, Sr. and Yvonne (Runyon) Daniel. He was united in marriage November 7, 1975 to Judith Ann Fulgenzi.
Brad was the owner of Associated Siding and Windows. He was an honest businessman, an avid deer hunter and member of Harmony Baptist Church. He loved God, his wife and family and was a wonderful Papa to his grandkids. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife, Judi; a son, Andy Daniel and wife Tabitha; two daughters, Katie King and husband Spencer, and Becky Patterson; his mother, Yvonne Daniel; a sister, Margaret DeWys; seven grandchildren, Bowen Daniel III, Oliver Patterson, Omni Patterson, Aaron Daniel, Ben Daniel, Rose Daniel, and Kimber King; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, and his grandmother, Lottie "Gaggy' Kipp.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the funeral home with burial following at Holland Cemetery, Rogersville.
Memorial donation may be made to Freeway Ministries, 1041 W. Kearney St, Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019