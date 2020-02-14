|
|
Bradley Carl Hickman
San Antonio - On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Bradley Carl Hickman, surrounded by family, passed away at the age of 62, in San Antonio, Texas. Brad was born on November 30, 1957, in Joplin, Missouri, to Paul and Carolyn Hickman. He was raised in Springfield, Missouri where he also earned a bachelor's degree from Southwest Missouri State University in 1980. On June 6, 1981, he married his wife Linda. They began their life together in St. Louis, Missouri where they brought two daughters, Lauren and Amanda, into the world. In 1993, Brad and Linda moved to San Antonio, Texas where they raised their two girls. Brad had a passion for music and learning. These two passions came together in a blog called Brad's Music Room, which he used to tell stories about the music that meant the most to him. This includes his favorite band The Beatles (the greatest band of all time, in his words) whose albums cover the walls of his home office. He enjoyed spending time in his backyard garden that he filled with flowers, succulents, and plumeria trees. Brad's kindness, patience, optimism, and resilience have been an inspiration to all who knew him. Brad was preceded in death by his father, Paul. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Lauren and Amanda; mother, Carolyn; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Mary, and Brian and Brandy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Jean Hopkins; six nieces; two nephews; and eight great nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM, SOUTH STREET CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 500 SOUTH AVE., SPRINGFIELD, MO 65806. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020