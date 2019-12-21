|
Brenda Rae Rusher
Springfield, MO. - On December 19, 2019, Brenda Rusher (McCulloch), loving mother and wife, passed away peacefully in her home, immersed in the love of her family. Brenda was 71 years old. She was born in Lamar, MO to Fred and Edna McCulloch and grew up in Golden City, MO. Brenda lived in Kansas City, MO and Oceanside, CA before moving to Springfield to raise her Children. Brenda worked in banking most of her career including positions at Metro Credit Union and Systematic Savings before retiring from Springfield Public Schools in 2010.
Brenda's top priority was family, working two or three jobs to provide for her children and she was a dedicated caretaker for her parents in their later life. She created a rich life full of laughter and meaningful memories for her family and close friends. Brenda loved country music and seeing shows in Branson with her husband. And man could she bake! Family favorites include biscuits and gravy as well as bon bons and fudge that could rival anything you could buy in a store. Brenda also enjoyed a longtime fellowship with Northside Christian Church in Springfield.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Edna, her sister Betty Raye, and her brother Gary McCulloch. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Ray Rusher, daughter Mia Comstock, son Chad Kramer, granddaughter Morgan Branstetter, and sister Lavona Earp.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, from 6-8pm at Greenlawn North Funeral Home, Springfield. Memorial services will be Monday, December 23, at 11am at Greenlawn North Funeral Home with graveside service to immediately follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers please submit a memorial donation in Honor of Brenda to the at alz.org/donate
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019