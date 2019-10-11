|
|
Brenda Starr Iseman
Willard - On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Brenda Starr Iseman, loving wife and mother, passed away in her home at the age of 66.
She was born September 30, 1953, in Marietta, GA to Ralph "Bennie" and Johnnie Casey. On February 28, 1976, Brenda married the love of her life, R.H. "Bud" Iseman. She loved Bud's daughter's, Teri and Cathy, as her own. Brenda and Bud had two more children, Brandee and Blaine.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Bennie, her mother, Johnnie, and her nephew, Christopher. She is survived by her husband, Bud, her 4 children: Brandee (Charley) Massey, Springfield, MO; Blaine (Michelle) Iseman, Springfield, MO; Teri (Tim) Spoon, Willard, MO; and Cathy (Greg) Ritz, Springfield, MO; 8 grandchildren, 6 (almost 7) great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, nieces and nephews and great niece and nephew.
Visitation at Greenlawn North Funeral Home Sunday, October 13, 2019, 6-8 p.m. Funeral service at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Greenlawn North Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Rare Breed, 1630 N. Jefferson Ave., Springfield, MO 65803, or Laura's Home, 300 S. Main, Willard, MO 65781.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019