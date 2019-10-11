Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Iseman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Starr Iseman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Starr Iseman Obituary
Brenda Starr Iseman

Willard - On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Brenda Starr Iseman, loving wife and mother, passed away in her home at the age of 66.

She was born September 30, 1953, in Marietta, GA to Ralph "Bennie" and Johnnie Casey. On February 28, 1976, Brenda married the love of her life, R.H. "Bud" Iseman. She loved Bud's daughter's, Teri and Cathy, as her own. Brenda and Bud had two more children, Brandee and Blaine.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Bennie, her mother, Johnnie, and her nephew, Christopher. She is survived by her husband, Bud, her 4 children: Brandee (Charley) Massey, Springfield, MO; Blaine (Michelle) Iseman, Springfield, MO; Teri (Tim) Spoon, Willard, MO; and Cathy (Greg) Ritz, Springfield, MO; 8 grandchildren, 6 (almost 7) great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, nieces and nephews and great niece and nephew.

Please visit the full obituary at GreenlawnFuneralHome.com

Visitation at Greenlawn North Funeral Home Sunday, October 13, 2019, 6-8 p.m. Funeral service at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Greenlawn North Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Rare Breed, 1630 N. Jefferson Ave., Springfield, MO 65803, or Laura's Home, 300 S. Main, Willard, MO 65781.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now