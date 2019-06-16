|
|
Brendon Michael Kelly
Springfield - Brendon Michael Kelly, 47, passed in his home on Tuesday, June 4th, 2018, from a heart arrhythmia.
Brendon was born September 20th, 1971 in Branson, MO. He was self-employed as a copywriter, and was a member of the Masons. Brendon was an avid reader and writer, a lifelong runner, and loved nature and spending time outdoors.
He is survived by his mother and father, Doug and Patsy Kelly; sister Leah; sons Patrick and Liam; cousins Camille, Melanie, Stacia, Stephanie, and Rick; aunts Yvonne and Denise; uncles Rob and Stan, his girlfriend Crystal, and so many more friends and family who loved him dearly and whose lives he touched.
The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 22nd, at 1pm at the Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home at 1947 E Seminole St, Springfield, MO 65804. He will be cremated.
Donations in memory of Brendon may be made to Victory Mission of Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on June 16, 2019