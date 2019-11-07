|
Brent Olan Barclay
Surprise - Brent Olan Barclay, 65, of Surprise, Arizona passed away on July 10, 2019. Friends are welcome to join the family at his memorial service at the Inter-continental Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri on November 10 at noon.
Brent was born May 31, 1954 to Olan Lloyd and Mildred Jane (Markle) Barclay. His early school years were spent in Springfield, Missouri, and Overland Park, Kansas.
Brent worked for Dun and Bradstreet for many years before moving to Northport, New York, and then to Phoenix Arizona where he worked and pursued his many passions for the past 28 years. Paramount among these was his devotion to his son Sterling.
Brent was preceded in death by his mother Mildred and baby sister on March 31, 1956 and his father on June 16, 2013; his grandparents Charles and Alma Markle of Kansas City, and Erna and Audrey Barclay of Spring-field.
Brent's loss is grieved by his surviving son Sterling Barclay Herman; his step-mother Carol (Steinkuehler) Barclay, sister Paula Jane (Collyer) Kelling; two half brothers Mark Barclay Peden and Bruce Edward (Tracey) Barclay; one-half sister Heather Paige (Andrew S Jr.) Arena; one uncle Glen (Carol) Barclay; aunts Joyce Markle, Janet (Donald Ray) Russell, and Nancy Markle; half-nieces and nephews, Brooklyn, Sydney, Kellyn and Seth Barclay; Mary, Andrew III, and Frank (Jessica) Arena; many cousins.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019