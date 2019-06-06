Services
Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home
1900 West Washington Avenue
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 932-3531
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home
1900 West Washington Avenue
Jonesboro, AR 72401
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Gibson Cemetery
Jonesboro, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brent Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brent Wayne Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brent Wayne Gibson Obituary
Brent Wayne Gibson

Springfield - Brent Wayne Gibson, of Springfield, recently passed. He was 52. Brent graduated from Kickapoo High School and Drury University College in Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Gibson and survived by his mother Josephine Gibson and brother Randy Gibson, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is survived by family and friends who became family because of his outgoing personality and outlook on life. He will be sorely missed, leaving a hole in the hearts of all who knew him, one that can never be filled.

Graveside services will be at Gibson Cemetery in Jonesboro Arkansas, Friday, June 7 at 3:30pm

Visitation is Friday, June 7, at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home in Jonesboro from 2:00pm - 3:00pm.
Published in the News-Leader on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now