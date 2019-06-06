|
Brent Wayne Gibson
Springfield - Brent Wayne Gibson, of Springfield, recently passed. He was 52. Brent graduated from Kickapoo High School and Drury University College in Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Gibson and survived by his mother Josephine Gibson and brother Randy Gibson, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is survived by family and friends who became family because of his outgoing personality and outlook on life. He will be sorely missed, leaving a hole in the hearts of all who knew him, one that can never be filled.
Graveside services will be at Gibson Cemetery in Jonesboro Arkansas, Friday, June 7 at 3:30pm
Visitation is Friday, June 7, at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home in Jonesboro from 2:00pm - 3:00pm.
Published in the News-Leader on June 6, 2019