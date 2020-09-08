1/1
Brian Dewayne Knight
Brian Dewayne Knight

Lebanon - Brian Dewayne Knight, of Lebanon, Missouri (Formerly of Springfield, Missouri), was born in Springfield, Missouri, on October 7, 1960, to Jessie J. Knight, Sr. and Doris Marie Hanks Knight and departed this life September 5, 2020, also in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of fifty-nine years.

Brian graduated from Springfield Catholic High School and continued his education by attending Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University), where he received a Bachelors Degree in Business. Brian was a management executive for large retail stores, including Stinger Sams, Montgomery Ward, Walmart Supercenter, Academy Sports and Tractor Supply. Brian was a people person and loved making new friends. He enjoyed playing chess and pool, astronomy, watching Jeopardy and spending time with his family. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Brian was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield, MO and most recently attended New Life Fellowship Church in Richland, MO.

He is survived by his wife Gail; three sons, Richard and Timothy Knight, both of Springfield, MO and Richard Hannon of Sunrise Beach, MO; two daughters, Pamela Escamilla (Jason) of Sunrise Beach, MO and Angela Weber (Jarod) of Rolla, MO; his father, Jessie J. Knight Sr., of Fordland, MO; two brothers, Jessie J. Knight Jr. (Joye Blount) Charlotte, North Carolina and Edric Raymond Knight of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three sisters, Patricia Diahann Moore (Don Hardesty) of Colorado Springs, CO, Janice Kay Knight of Thomasville, SC, Shirley Jean Knight (Bonnie) Huntington, Maryland; ten grandchildren, Hazel Rose and Anthony Jo Knight, Haley Escamilla, Nicholas Payne, Jeremiah Watson, Damion Gammons, Abigail and Elaina Weber, Nick Castleberry, Ashley Ackerman; one great-grandchild, Salene Payne; other relatives and many dear friends, including Tony Peterson of the state of Texas and Steve Reith of Springfield, MO.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Marie Hanks Knight.

Private funeral services will be held for Brian with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery in Richland, MO. Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials have been suggested to Good Samaritan Boys Ranch 5549 Hwy K, Brighton, MO, 65617, and donations can be left at or mailed to Shadel's Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948, Lebanon, MO 65536.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shadel's Colonial Chapel - Lebanon
1001 North Lynn St.
Lebanon, MO 65536
417-532-6161
