Brian Wilson Hicks
Springfield - Brian Wilson Hicks, son, brother, uncle, and friend, known for his sharp wit, dry humor, musical talent, and light-up-a-room smile, passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2020 at the age of 36. Having recently returned to Springfield, he spent every possible moment making memories with his family. He was extremely close with his sisters and mother; he adored his nephews and nieces and was idolized by them in return. He had only just begun to reconnect with old friends, while also making new ones in his easy, friendly way.
Trained in computer programming, he worked as a programmer for 6 years prior to returning to Springfield. A natural talent on the drums, he toured with his dad, the late Bobby Lloyd Hicks, as a youth; later he taught himself to play guitar and piano. He relished the feeling of freedom he experienced riding his motorcycle and loved cruising around in his convertible, especially with his nieces and nephews riding along.
Brian is survived by his mother, Patricia Hicks; sister and brother-in-law, Lindsey and Bryan Fisher; sister and brother-in-law, Bayley and Cory Smith; grandmother and grandfather, Jeanie and Lanny Gardner; nephews and nieces, Anghus and Maeve Fisher and Carter and Finley Smith; aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lloyd Hicks; uncle, John Perkins; cousin, Kristen Eger; maternal grandfather, and paternal grandparents.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home - 1947 East Seminole Springfield, MO 65804.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Innocence Project (www.innocenceproject.org
), a project and population in need of support who were important to Brian and his family.