Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Bruce Allen Jobe


1957 - 2019
Bruce Allen Jobe Obituary
Bruce Allen Jobe

Springfield - Bruce Allen Jobe, 61, Springfield, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Cox Medical Center South. He was born October 27, 1957 in Kansas City, MO, the son of Troy Gene and Velma Pearl (Hockett) Jobe. Bruce attended State School for the Deaf in Austin, TX and graduated in 1978. He also attended Texas State Technical Institute. Bruce moved to Springfield in 2014 and attended Ozark Mountain Deaf Church in Nixa, MO.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Victoria Jean Jobe.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Tammy Jo Jobe; his sister, Kathy Jobe; and his extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 22, 2019
