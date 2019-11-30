|
|
Bruce Ellyson Hyde, MD
Springfield - Bruce Ellyson Hyde, MD, 76, passed away in his Springfield, MO home on Thursday, November 28, 2019 after being hospitalized for renal failure. Raised primarily in northern Minnesota, Bruce graduated from the University of Colorado - Boulder and the University of Minnesota Medical School. Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Hematology, and Clinical and Anatomical Pathology, he practiced pathology at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. He served many years as the Director of Laboratory Medicine at Regions and also at several smaller labs, including in Minneapolis.
Bruce will be dearly missed by his wife of 49 years, Dory Hyde, daughter Mary Allegra Hyde, daughter Anne Hyde Crites, son-in-law Will Crites, grandchildren Jake and Ellyson "Elly" Crites, brother Alan (Linda) Hyde, sister Rosalind (Bob Wallace) Hyde, cousins Vera Holmes and Jane Radar, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Sally Hyde of Springfield.
The family is grateful to the staff in the MICU and 5 South Wing at Cox Hospital for their care over the last few weeks, as well as the staff at CoxHealth at Home.
A memorial service for Bruce will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1900 E Barataria, Springfield, MO 65804, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Trinity Presbyterian Church or the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (411 N. Sherman, Springfield, MO 65802). https://www.trinityspringfieldpcusa.org/ https://www.springfieldmosymphony.org/
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019