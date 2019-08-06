Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
(417) 866-5012
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
Bruce Flood Obituary
Bruce Flood

Springfield, Missouri - Bruce Arlen Flood, age 83, of Willard, Missouri passed away August 2, 2019 after cardiac surgery and a lengthy recovery.

Bruce was born in Franklin County, Iowa on August 28, 1935 to Roy and Anna Flood. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty (Moore), on April 26, 1954 and together they raised five children; Debbie, Michael Dennis, Denise, Diana and Darin.

Bruce was employed with United Parcel Service, retiring after 30 years. He was also a farmer and raised beef cattle. Bruce was a 55-year Master Mason, he was an avid bass fisherman and a founding member of Rice Camp Association.

Bruce was a member of the Willard First Baptist Church and the Willard Senior Center, and volunteered at Grand Oak Mission.

Bruce was loved and respected by his family, neighbors and friends. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty, five children Debbie Flood, Diana and Phil Samples of Willard, Michael Dennis and Robin Flood of Brookline, Denise and Herbert Broyles of Springfield, Darin Flood of Joplin; five grandchildren Angela and husband Tim Ingwerson, Stacy and husband Randy Harshberger, Sadie, Malarie and Aden Flood; and four great-children Shawn, Alexis, Kayla and Kathryn; one brother Merle; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by two brothers James and Duane.

Friends may call at the Klingner-Cope Funeral Home at White Chapel, Hwy EE, Springfield, on Wednesday, 7 August from 6 to 8 P.M. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, 8 August at 10 A.M. at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Willard First Baptist Church Building Fund or .

Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019
