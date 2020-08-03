Bruce Wilson Morton



Springfield - Bruce Wilson Morton, 72, of Springfield, MO, passed away at 7:30 pm, Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church in Springfield.



He was preceded in death by his parents Col. (Ret.) Paul S. and Margaret Jane Wilson Morton, also of Springfield. He is survived by his brother Gregg and his wife Ann Morton, Round Rock, TX, and nephews Mitchell P. Morton, Bristow, VA, Benjamin R. Morton, Golden, CO and Jacob A. Morton, Round Rock, TX.



Bruce was born in Springfield, MO and lived in Germany and France during his youth and returned to Springfield earning his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in History from Missouri State University where he was a member of the Alpha Rho Chapter of Sigma Pi Fraternity. He had a long career in printing operations, primarily with Jostens American Yearbook Company that took him to Topeka, KS, Charlotte, NC, Webster, NY and finally to Visalia, CA. Upon retirement, Bruce returned to Springfield to care for his parents until their death.



Bruce also followed his grandmother and mother's longtime service to the St. John's (Mercy) Auxiliary as a volunteer and serving as Board President. He loved helping patients' families navigate around the hospital. He also enjoyed golf and stayed very close to his many fraternity brothers who provided tremendous support as his health declined.



Graveside service will be conducted at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Morton-Wilson Scholarship Award at the Missouri State University Foundation, 901 S. National, Springfield, MO 65802.









