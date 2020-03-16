|
|
Bryan Thomas (Lynus) Young
Springfield - Bryan Thomas Young, 41, of Springfield, died Saturday March 7, 2020, at his home in Springfield. He was born June 14, 1978 in Springfield, the son of Tom and Sheila Young.
He attended Hickory Hills Elementary School and Glendale High School where he played on the football team and ran track, even competing on the 1995 state champion 4 x 800 relay team. He was also the lead in the school plays "Once upon a mattress" and "Lil Abner." Upon graduation, he received an art scholarship from the Savannah College of Art and Design, then transferred his sophomore year to the Kansas City Art Institute because they had more of an emphasis on fine art. In 2002, he received a BFA Degree in painting. His work has been exhibited in the United States, Germany, and Japan, and is among the permanent collections of the New York Public Library, Contemporary Art Center, Cincinnati, and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art at Johnson County Community College. In 2006, his Solo Exhibition which he called "The Necklace" at the Review Studios in Kansas City was published in the Art in America Magazine and featured in the Kansas City Star newspaper. In 2004, The Pitch Newspaper named him "best artist" in their "Best of Kansas City" issue and foremost artist to watch. He was also in the Kansas City Star's 30 under 30 issue. In 2011, he lectured about his art at the Kansas City downtown library in conjunction with his "Vapor Devea" exhibit at the Guldner Gallery.
Bryan was a talented artist and a very kind soul; he will be missed by many.
Bryan is survived by his parents Tom and Sheila Young, of Springfield; his sister Tara Scott Young Lewis and brother-in-law Ty Lewis, of Branson. He is also survived by his cousins Lisa Payne, Greg, Mitchell and Tenile Holsclaw, of St. Louis, and Sheila's cousin Steve Scott. He wouldn't want us to forget his dog "Buddy Guy."
The celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 11 AM followed by a visitation time in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO 65804, 417-886-9994. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri (swh.org) or Rescue One (rescueonespringfield.com).
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020