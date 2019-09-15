|
|
Bryon D. Ellingson
Ozark, MO. - On November 19, 1956, in St. Joseph, Mo, Bryon was given the gift of life by his parents Marvin and Mary Lee Ellingson. He gave back this life on September 8, 2019, after an unrelenting fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ciemiega Ellingson; son, Brad Ellingson (Shannon), Platte City, Mo; stepmother, Ruth Ellingson, Maryville, Mo; sister Bridget Sherer (Donnie), St. Joseph, Mo; brother, Benedict Ellingson, Colorado; and many much-loved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bryon loved to fish, hunt, drive his hotrod, and work on a wide variety of projects. He did not know a stranger; he offered his time and help to everyone. His favorite pastime was playing with his dog, Buddy. In his professional life, he served in the Army, attended the University of Missouri-Rolla, worked part-time as an EMT for Osage County, and was employed by the US Geological Survey until he retired in 2012.
Bryon loved kids; donations in his memory may be made to CASA of Southwest Missouri.
Please stop by the family home anytime between 2-4 pm on September 28 to celebrate Bryon's life. He is very much loved and missed.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019