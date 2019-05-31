Bud Stone



Springfield - Dean A. "Bud" Stone, 97, passed peacefully away May 28, 2019, at Springfield Villa. Bud was born September 30, 1921, one of three children born to William O., and Mattie S. Stone in Conway, MO. After graduating from Senior High School, he married Mabel E. Webb in Mt. Vernon, MO on September 7, 1944. He then served in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he was decorated with the Purple Heart, and Bronze Star Medal, among others.



Returning from the war, he and Evelyn raised three sons, William H. "Little Bud", J.D. "Buzz", and Michael A.



Bud was known as a hard worker with varied work history, among those, The Railway Express Agency, The US Medical Center, Greene County Road and Bridge, and Tom Kissee Real Estate Co.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, one son, William H., and one sister, Inna Lee Armstrong.



He is survived by sons Buzz and Michael, with their wives, along with a sister Pat Kimball, a granddaughter, two grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, beginning at 10AM-11AM. Funeral Services will follow the at 11AM, at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be at Hazelwood Cemetery.



His care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory. Published in the News-Leader from May 31 to June 2, 2019