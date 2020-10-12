1/1
Buddy Dixon
1930 - 2020
Buddy Dixon

Buffalo - Buddy Allen Dixon, age 90 of Buffalo, Mo. He was born September 8, 1930 in Walnut Grove, Mo., the son of Daran and Cora Lee Dixon.

He was called home to be with the Lord, October 11, 2020 at Colonial Springs Health Care Center. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Walnut Grove, Mo.

In 1962, he was united in marriage to Irene Coble. They had 58 good years together.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Betty Wainright, brother-in-law Norman Wainright and nephew Les Wainright.

He is survived by his wife, Irene of the home. One nephew Dennis Wainright and wife Donna of Shelbyville, Kentucky, one niece Sandy Wainright Bradford and husband Phil of Clima Springs, Mo., one great niece Katie Galanough and husband Ryan and their 2 children of Louisville, Kentucky, one great nephew Daniel Wainright and wife Kreityn and their 3 children of France. A host of cousins and friends.

He proudly served his country in U.S. Army after serving 2 years in Korea. When he returned home, he worked for states highway department and was promoted to district foreman in Bolivar, Mo. After 10 years, he returned to Springfield and retired in 1985. After retirement he returned to their farm in Buffalo, where him and Irene raised cows and calves and put up their own hay.

Graveside services will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home North in Springfield, Wednesday October 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. No visitation is planned, but viewing of body is Tuesday after 3:00 p.m. Pastor Jeff Baird is officiating minister. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice or to Good Samaritan Boys Ranch.

A special thanks to Hospice Team and everyone at Colonial Springs Care Center. To all the help from my neighbors Bill, Brian and Venus. To everyone that helped me in anyway. Special friends Lewis and Shelley Smith and L.D. and Helen Smith.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Viewing
03:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
OCT
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
