Marionville - Buddy Paul Lambeth, age 77, of Marionville, Missouri, passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Citizens Memorial Healthcare in Bolivar, Missouri. He was born October 19, 1941, in Springfield, Missouri, the son of William Lyle and Ruth Beatrice (Childers) Lambeth.

Buddy was a 1959 graduate of Billings High School in Billings, Missouri, and was a Lab Technician for DFA. He was a member of the Marionville First Baptist Church.

On March 10, 1961, he married Judy Kissee in Stone County, Missouri.

Buddy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy; one son, Rick Lambeth and his wife, Emily, of Lee Summit, Missouri; one daughter, Rena Adams and her husband, Travis, of Marionville; five grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth and sister, Nilene.

A visitation under the direction of the Williams Funeral Home in Marionville will be held from 1:30-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Marionville First Baptist Church, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Marionville IOOF Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to the , in care of the funeral home, PO Box 103, Marionville, MO. 65705.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WilliamsFuneralHomeMo.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 5, 2019
