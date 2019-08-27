Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kingsway Free Will Baptist Church
2615 N. Park
Springfield, MO
1945 - 2019
Byron Richard Kelley

Fair Grove - Byron Richard Kelley, 74, of Fair Grove, MO passed on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born in Maries County to Harold and Pearlie Kelley on March 23, 1945. He joined the US Navy on June 6, 1963 and served for four years. He was stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea off the coast of Vietnam.

Byron was a self-taught musician, loved wood working and loved spending time with his grand kids. Byron was a man of few words, but so full of wisdom and character; a stubborn man with a big heart who loved simple country living.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Norman. Byron is survived by his children; Bobbi (Mackey), Tammy (Tim), Shane (Fernando), Kari, Levi and David; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Delbert (Joyce), one sister, Naomi (John) and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10:30 am to 11:00 am in Kingsway Free Will Baptist Church located at 2615 N. Park, Springfield, MO 65803. Service will be at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019
