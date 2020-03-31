|
|
Caleb Lee Lipscomb
Springfield - Caleb Lee Lipscomb, 94, died Sunday, March 29 at Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon, where he had lived the last six years.
Caleb was born August 10, 1925, in Liberal, MO, to Edwin and Rosa Cales Lipscomb. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Liberal High School before enlisting in the US Navy, where he served as a corpsman in China. He married Ellen Marie Bunton in 1945, and they were married "60 years, six months, eight days, ten hours, 32 minutes, and 47 seconds," before her death in 2006. They lived in Liberal until 1951 when they moved to Springfield, MO. He was the owner/operator of Lipscomb Agricultural Supply and Aggieville, a chain of farm supply stores. After retirement he and Ellen traveled in the US and Mexico, making numerous trips to Merida and Progreso, Yucatan. They enjoyed a special relationship with the Erosa family of Merida that continues still among the children and grandchildren of both families.
Caleb volunteered at Cox South for several years after Ellen's death and loved meeting many people. He was a member of Central Christian Church and proud of the fact that he had read through the Bible twenty-two times.
He was predeceased by his wife Ellen; sisters Margaret DeFord and Erlene Lasley; son Eddie and daughter Karen Roper. He is survived by daughter Suzanne Thomas (Art), Springfield, MO; sons Earl Lipscomb (Cathy), Carthage, MO; Karl Lipscomb, Joplin, MO; and Kevin Lipscomb (Kristin), San Antonio, TX; daughter-in-law Linda Ireland Lipscomb, San Antonio, TX. Grandchildren include Todd Lipscomb, Christina Rice, San Antonio, TX; Jon Thomas, Will Thomas, Springfield, MO; Nikki Thomas, Jacksonville, FL; Amanda Thomas, St. Louis, MO; Brian Lipscomb, Monett, MO; David Lipscomb, Tyler Lipscomb, Carthage, MO; James Lipscomb, Lawrence, KS; Sophia Lipscomb, Pittsburg, KS; Irene Roper; Phillip Lipscomb, San Antonio, TX; Daniel Lipscomb, Corpus Christi, TX. He is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Margaret Smith, Liberal, MO, many nieces and nephews, and special friends Frank and Karen Reed, Reeds Spring, MO.
The family would like to thank the employees at the Missouri Veterans Home for the great care they gave Caleb.
A memorial service will be planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Missouri Veterans Home, 1600 S. Hickory, Mt. Vernon, MO, 65712. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020