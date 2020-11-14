1/
Camellia Dorthy Bacon
Springfield - It is with great sadness that the family of Camellia Dorothy Atterberry Snodgrass Bacon announce her passing on November 5, 2020 in Midlothian, Texas. Camellia was born on April 28, 1930 to John Edgar Atterberry and Virginia Atterberry. She graduated salutatorian from Richland High School in 1947. Camellia then attended Drury Business College. She married Raymond Snodgrass, Jr. for 25 years and divorced. They had a daughter and two sons. She later married James Darrell Bacon for 28 years until his death. Camellia worked in the Bursar's Office at Missouri State University until her retirement.

Camellia was preceded in death by: her parents, both of Lebanon, Missouri, her brother, Roy Lee Atterberry of Walnut Grove, Missouri, her husbands, and her two sons: Keith Douglas Snodgrass of Springfield, Missouri and Kevin Brian Snodgrass of Houston, Texas.

Camellia is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Snodgrass Afghanipour of Midlothian, Texas, her grandchildren: Sara Afghanipour of Prosper, Texas, Jeter and A.J. Afghanipour of Midlothian, Texas, Michael and John Snodgrass, both of Houston, Texas, Cory Snodgrass of Springfield, Missouri, Lynn Tannehill of West St. Paul, Minnesota,and family and friends.

Camellia was a member of Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held on November 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Greenlawn Funeral Home North at 3506 N. National in Springfield, Missouri 65803. Graveside services will be held at the Greenlawn Cemetery following the service






Published in News-Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
