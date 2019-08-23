|
|
Camie Aynne Bishop
Branson - Camie Aynne Bishop passed away Thursday, August 16th in Cox Hospital Branson, MO following a brief illness. She was born August 5th 1968 in Kansas City, MO the daughter of Dale Jackson and Charlene Letts Jackson.
She is survived by her daughters Macey Jackson Marionville MO, Quincey Bishop and Grandson Logan Pickering Aurora, MO. Mother Charlene Jackson Siblings Andrea Jackson, Tony and Glorinda Jackson, Danielle and Scott Harris. A special nephew and niece Ethan & Olivia.
Services will be at Westrip Funeral Home Crane, MO. Visitation Friday August 23 from 6:30pm -8:30pm. Funeral Service Saturday August 24th 2:00pm.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 23, 2019