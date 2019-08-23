Services
Westrip Funeral Home
39670 State Hwy 413
Crane, MO 65633
(417) 723-5255
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

39670 State Hwy 413
Crane, MO 65633
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM

39670 State Hwy 413
Crane, MO 65633
Camie Aynne Bishop


1968 - 2019
Camie Aynne Bishop Obituary
Camie Aynne Bishop

Branson - Camie Aynne Bishop passed away Thursday, August 16th in Cox Hospital Branson, MO following a brief illness. She was born August 5th 1968 in Kansas City, MO the daughter of Dale Jackson and Charlene Letts Jackson.

She is survived by her daughters Macey Jackson Marionville MO, Quincey Bishop and Grandson Logan Pickering Aurora, MO. Mother Charlene Jackson Siblings Andrea Jackson, Tony and Glorinda Jackson, Danielle and Scott Harris. A special nephew and niece Ethan & Olivia.

Services will be at Westrip Funeral Home Crane, MO. Visitation Friday August 23 from 6:30pm -8:30pm. Funeral Service Saturday August 24th 2:00pm.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 23, 2019
