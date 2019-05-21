|
|
Camille Loree McGrew
Albuquerque, NM - Camille Loree McGrew passed peacefully on May 14, 2019 in Albuquerque, N M. "Connie", lived a long, inspiring life before joining her husband, Robert S McGrew in God's house. Connie was born 9/10/1932 in Kansas City, MO to Ralph and Lela McNergney. She grew up on a farm in northern Kansas. Connie loved to learn and to help others learn- indicated by being valadictorian of her high school class, then becoming a middle school math teacher. She and Robert S. McGrew were married 4/4/1953, he was the love of her life. They stayed in the Springfield area, raising 3 daughters- Debbie McGrew, ALB, Pam Brown, TUL, Nancy McGrew, Haines, AK. Connie was never idle- she obtained her Masters Degree, was the PTA president, active in League of Women voters, and most of all, her church- Aldersgate Methodist in Nixa, MO. Camille taught at Hickory Hills school for 30 years, having a yearly city-wide math competition she effortlessly pulled off and loved. Those of us who really knew her have many memories of her open spirit to any adventure or idea presented. Connie passed after years of dealing with Alzhiemers evergrowing shadow. In addition to her 3 daughters, Mrs. McGrew is survived by 6 grandchildren- Heather Polly, Melinda Polly, Gideon McGrew Keller, Bella McGrew Keller, Jackson Velzy and Garrett McGrew Keller, and one great-grandchild Madisyn Polly. She is also survived by her beloved brother Robert Paul McNergney, Michigan. A celebration of life will be at 11am on Friday, June 14,2019 at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Nixa, MO, with Dennis Miller officiating.
Published in the News-Leader on May 21, 2019