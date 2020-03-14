|
|
Candace M. Trogolo
The sun shines a little less brightly today as we mourn the passing of Candace Maddox Trogolo, who was born in Minneapolis May 18, 1945. She left us in Springfield Missouri on Friday, March 13, 2020, after a very long and happy life, during which she enriched many lives with her smile and generosity.
There will be a celebration of her life (date and place yet to be determined) approximately close to her birthday. She insists people focus not on her death, but her wonderful life. She has requested everyone to wear happy casual clothes and insists no one wear black!
In lieu of flowers she would ask for donations to be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, or the CARE Animal Shelter. She also requests acts of kindness for those in need.
Candy was born to Robert L Maddox and Mary Fuge "Hap" Maddox, both of whom have predeceased her as has her sister, Melanie (Feb. 3, 2020.) She is survived by her husband James E Trogolo, brother Robert L (LaRue) Maddox; 3 nieces Gretchen Moylan, Erica Higgins, Stephanie Gerbig; and 2 nephews Cullen Powers and Evan Powers. She was predeceased by a very special cousin Lane, who was also a polio survivor and had a great impact on Candy's life and attitude.
Candy attended the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, and graduated from Southern Illinois with a BA in English. She was employed in Office Management and was proud of being Office Operation Supervisor of the 1980 Census. Candy met Jim in college, and they married April 12, 1969. They first lived in Chicago, then moved to Springfield in 1977, and built their home in Battlefield in May of 1997.
In recent years Candy especially appreciated the loving assistance she received from Jessica Buckmaster, her loyal caregiver. She also wanted to recognize David Potter, a gentleman who became like a brother to her.
Her passion included love for a plethora of pets, mostly dogs, and a few birds. Her most special companion was her beloved dog, Daphne. She supported no-kill shelters and animal refuges. She always had multiple dogs in her home, and urgently encouraged everyone to adopt from shelters, to avoid supporting puppy mills. She refused to watch TV shows or movies where animals might be cruelly treated. One of Candy's many other loves was travel, especially seeing the world via cruise ships! She took frequent ocean cruises and made sure she got acquainted with the ship's crews. In future cruises she would make sure it was on a ship where she had friends among the crew. She eventually taught herself to speak Portugese so she could visit crew friends at their homes in Portugal. She was persuaded that despite her wheelchair she could take a helicopter ride to an Alaska glacier; and go for a ride in a hot air balloon. She was a fan of many sports, politics, good food, reading non-fiction, and her flowers and gardens. She and Jim were devoted fans of the Olympics and Jeopardy.
Candy always had time for friends, was eternally optimistic, with a zest for life and a deep desire to make a friend out of everyone she encountered. There is no accurate count of people who claimed her as their best friend. No one was a casual acquaintance, whether a server in a restaurant or staff in a professional business. She illuminated the lives of everyone she touched. Those who were privileged to be her close friends were the luckiest. She was always concerned, interested, ready to listen, and would invariably find a positive side to the decision-making. Going to lunch with Candy was a treat, and enriched everyone's day. She found ways to make people feel better about themselves, and cope with the crises of life, death, divorce and illness. No one could be around her and not feel loved.
One of Candy's precious memories of childhood was someone she called "The Fairy Lady". When she contracted polio, at 2 years of age, she stayed in a hospital bed in the living room, where she could see out the windows at the world in which she could not yet be physically involved. Deliveries would frequently come to the front door bearing anonymous letters and small gifts to cheer her. The letters were full of creative stories that drew her out of herself and helped her to forget her polio and all the things she was unable to do. The Fair Lady continued to do these thing for nearly 3 years. Candy was inspired by this to give to others, anonymously whenever possible. She has helped countless people over the years, after reading sad stories in the newspaper or hearing on the grapevine of people who needed help. She was generous with all her resources, providing assistance, food, clothing and money where she recognized a need. Her compassion knew no boundaries.
She was a perfect example of Pay it Forward, emphasizing to always give back. She asked to be remembered in this way:
When I come to the end of the day and the sun has set for me,
I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little, but not too long, and not with your head bowed low.
Remember the love we once shared - miss me, but let me go.
When you are lonely and sick at heart go to the friends we know,
and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me, but let me go.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020