|
|
The Reverend Cannon Doctor J. Douglas McGlynn
Springfield - The Reverend Canon Doctor J. Douglas McGlynn, 79, died on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri. He was born in Lee's Summit, Missouri on October 1, 1939, where he spent his youth, excelling as an honor student and in athletics. He was active in Boy Scouts and obtained the rank of Eagle. He earned a BA from Missouri Valley College, a Masters of Divinity from General Theology Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry from Asbury Seminary.
Fr. Doug was ordained a priest in the Episcopal Church and served in Episcopal and Anglican Churches in Hays, Kansas; Springfield, Missouri; Honolulu, Hawaii and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In Springfield, he served as Rector of St. James Episcopal Church early in his career and as Rector of All Saints Anglican Church from 2011 until his retirement in 2016. He led the All Saints congregation through its formation and the construction of its new facility. Upon his retirement All Saints appointed him Rector Emeritus and continued a close relationship with him, caring for him in his final days.
Gifted in homiletics and as a pastor, Fr. Doug was highly regarded as a scholar, teacher and mentor. His doctoral dissertation focused on the Caroline Divines of the 17th century. He was a professor of pastoral theology at Trinity School of Ministry, Ambridge, Pennsylvania and at Nashotah House, Nashotah, Wisconsin, where clergy and students referred to him as an extraordinary teacher and mentor and as a major figure in the development of their spiritual lives.
Fr. Doug believed in serving in wider Christian ministries and was on the board of the Society of Anglican Missionaries and Senders (SAMS) which he chaired for several years. With his love of liturgy he contributed as a member of the Liturgy and Common Worship Task Force of the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA). He was a leader in the Charismatic Movement and in the formation of the ACNA.
Fr. Doug treasured his family. Married to Ana for 57 years, they raised two sons, Sean and Stephen. He is survived by his wife, Ana, their sons, Sean McGlynn, of Norcross, Georgia, Stephen McGlynn of Salisbury, Maryland, one granddaughter, McKenzie Keana McGlynn, of Charleston, South Carolina, and one brother, Dudley McGlynn, of Auburn, Alabama.
The Burial Office for Fr. J. Douglas McGlynn, Holy Eucharist and Interment will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 2751 East Galloway Street, Springfield, Missouri 65804, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 4:00 PM
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to All Saints Anglican Church for the support of seminary students.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019