Captain Kenneth Bernard Lowe passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019, just 5 days shy of his 100th birthday. Ken was born on July 5, 1919 in St. Louis, Missouri to Roy and Catherine Lowe. He was an Army Core of Engineers veteran of WWII where he served as a topographical engineer.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty (Theriot) Lowe and his two brothers, Roy and Jim Lowe. He is survived by his stepsister, Ann Frayne, his three daughters, Kathleen (Lowe) Fankhouser, Sandra (Lowe) Groteluschen, Kimberly (Lowe) Spencer, 5 grandchildren, Scot Fankhouser, Molly (Fankhouser) Hannagan, Kelly Groteluschen, Kaylee Spencer, Jessica Spencer, and two great-grandchildren, Gavin Hannagan and Brock Hannagan.
Ken had an endearing personality that everyone loved. He was a helping and caring man who loved his family and friends. During his 99 years of life, he participated in bowling leagues, dance clubs, waterskiing, boating, bingo, pool tournaments and Wii bowling, just to name a few. He was a very proud veteran and enjoyed sharing his stories of WWII.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) online at vfw.org or a mail-in form can be found at cf5.rackcdn.com. The family would like to thank you for supporting a cause so important to Ken.
Published in the News-Leader on July 7, 2019