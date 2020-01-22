|
Cari Noble Martens
Ozark - Carin Lee "Cari" Noble Martens. Born July 12, 1970 in Springfield to Bob and Carol Noble.
She was an actor and singer who played her greatest role in life as she hid her deep depression with a smile until she couldn't smile anymore on Sunday, January 19, 2020, deciding to join beloved family members who had gone on before her.
Cari was a beautiful lady inside and out. She graduated from Kickapoo High, then attended Bradley University, University of Missouri, SMS, and graduated from Columbia College in Chicago with her degree in theatre and video production. Along the way she did Tent Theatre at SMS and musicals at schools and community theatres.
Her zest for life led to her studying culinary arts and becoming "Chef Cari" on The Food Channel doing her ":90 seconds in the kitchen" shows. Her famous tag line was "Now Get in the Kitchen!".
In 2003, Cari married Doug Martens, and they enjoyed many years living on the Finley River with many four-legged canine critters. They survived floods galore, but there was no place they would rather be than sitting on their deck around the fire pit overlooking the peaceful Finley River.
Cari is celebrating a new joy in heaven with her grandparents and Aunt Nancy. She is survived and greatly missed by her husband Doug Martens; parents Bob and Carol Noble; brother Brad Noble; niece Penelope Noble; step-daughter Bryn Martens Taylor; in-laws Connie and Scott Test; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, co-workers, and everyone who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020, with visitation following the service in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Interment of her ashes will be later on a warm Spring day when the river is in its banks.
Memorial donations may be made to Rescue One, 1927 E. Bennett, Suite B, Springfield, MO 65804, or Cents of Pride, P.O. Box 1484, Springfield, MO 65814, a Springfield Public Schools Title 1 program supporting children's needs.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020